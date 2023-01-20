Toropchenko contributed a goal in a 5-2 win against the Predators on Thursday.

Toropchenko's marker at 2:01 of the third period pushed the Blues up 5-1. It was his third goal and seventh point in 33 games this season. The 23-year-old entered Thursday's action averaging just 10:27 of ice time, and he's unlikely to increase his offensively pace much unless he starts playing a bigger role with St. Louis.