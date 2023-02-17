Toropchenko tallied a goal in a 4-2 win over New Jersey on Thursday.
Toropchenko scored at 4:00 of the second period to put the Blues up 2-1. It was his fourth goal and ninth point in 41 contests this season. Toropchenko was limited to an assist over his previous seven games.
