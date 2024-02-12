Toropchenko recorded a goal and four shots on net in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Toropchenko dazzled with a between-the-legs move to get around Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble before deking around former Blues goalie Jake Allen to open the scoring just 25 seconds into the game. The 24-year-old is skating on the fourth line and has managed eight goals and four assists through 51 games, but his two-way acumen has kept him in the lineup all season.