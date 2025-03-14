Toropchenko scored a goal, took three shots on goal and recorded three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Toropchenko isn't known for his scoring ablity, but the 25-year-old Russian winger has found the back of the net in two of the Blues' last three games. That said, he's potted just three goals throughout the campaign, so Toropchenko shouldn't be a popular pick in most fantasy slates going forward, even if he does bring decent physicality numbers to the table thanks to his 161 hits and 41 blocked shots.