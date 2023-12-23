Watch Now:

Toropchenko scored a goal and fired two shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Toropchenko has averaged just 11:06 of ice time in December and has produced just two goals, an assist and 13 shots on net through 10 games. He adds a physical touch to the bottom six with 17 hits in that stretch, but it's not enough to vault himself onto the fantasy radar.

