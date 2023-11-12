Toropchenko scored a goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Toropchenko netted the Blues' last goal of the game, which came in the final minute. The tally was his second over six contests in November. He's played mainly in a bottom-six role this season, amassing four points, 19 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM, 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances.