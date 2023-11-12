Toropchenko scored a goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.
Toropchenko netted the Blues' last goal of the game, which came in the final minute. The tally was his second over six contests in November. He's played mainly in a bottom-six role this season, amassing four points, 19 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM, 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Lends assist in win•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Assists game-winning goal•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Set to play Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Not playing Thursday•