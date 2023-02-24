Toropchenko scored a goal on one shot in the Blues' 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Thursday.
Toropchenko opened the scoring Thursday, scoring a short-handed goal off a breakaway. This goal snaps Toropchenko's three-game pointless streak and gives him two goals in the month of February. On the season, the Russian forward has five goals and 10 points in 45 games.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Scores fourth goal of 2022-23•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Logs helper Saturday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Scores against Nashville•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Records assist in win•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Registers assist in loss•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Back from conditioning•