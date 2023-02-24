Toropchenko scored a goal on one shot in the Blues' 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Thursday.

Toropchenko opened the scoring Thursday, scoring a short-handed goal off a breakaway. This goal snaps Toropchenko's three-game pointless streak and gives him two goals in the month of February. On the season, the Russian forward has five goals and 10 points in 45 games.