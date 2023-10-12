Toropchenko (lower body) is slated to play versus Dallas on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Toropchenko had 10 goals, 19 points and 122 hits in 69 games last season. He's projected to play on the fourth line with Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Neighbours on Thursday.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Not playing Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Signs two-year contract•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Provides 10th goal of season•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Has two-point game•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Supplies goal vs. Chicago•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Good to go•