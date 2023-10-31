Toropchenko (lower body) is expected to suit up against Colorado on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Toropchenko has yet to find the back of the net this season and has managed just six shots through seven games -- not exactly the type of performance that will be encouraging to fantasy players. Still, in formats that utilize hits, the 24-year-old winger could offer decent value after dishing out 13 to open the campaign.