Toropchenko (lower body) is expected to suit up against Colorado on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Toropchenko has yet to find the back of the net this season and has managed just six shots through seven games -- not exactly the type of performance that will be encouraging to fantasy players. Still, in formats that utilize hits, the 24-year-old winger could offer decent value after dishing out 13 to open the campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Lends assist in win•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Assists game-winning goal•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Set to play Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Not playing Thursday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Signs two-year contract•