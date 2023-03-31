Toropchenko netted a goal in a 5-3 victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Toropchenko supplied his third goal in the span of five contests. That's pushed him up to eight markers and 15 points in 62 outings this season. Toropchenko entered Thursday's action averaging just 11:49 of ice time, but he did log 14:10 versus Chicago. If he starts playing a bigger role with the Blues, then his scoring pace might also increase.