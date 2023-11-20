Toropchenko provided a goal in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.
Toropchenko snapped a three-game scoring drought. He has three goals and five points in 17 contests this season. Toropchenko is playing on the third line and has received almost no power-play ice time this season, so his offensive production is likely to stay low.
