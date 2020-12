Toropchenko will remain on loan with the Kunlun Red Star of the KHL instead of attending St. Louis' training camp.

Toropchenko wasn't going to earn a spot on the Blues' Opening Night roster, so he'll finish out the KHL campaign before heading to the AHL instead of attending St. Louis' training camp. The 2017 fourth-round pick has picked up eight points in 25 games during his time with Kunlun.