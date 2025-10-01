default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Toropchenko (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Senators.

Toropchenko's issue is reportedly just soreness, so he doesn't appear at risk of a long-term absence. However, the 26-year-old will be held out of the Blues' penultimate preseason game and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's exhibition finale versus the Blackhawks.

More News