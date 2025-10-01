Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Won't suit up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toropchenko (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Senators.
Toropchenko's issue is reportedly just soreness, so he doesn't appear at risk of a long-term absence. However, the 26-year-old will be held out of the Blues' penultimate preseason game and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's exhibition finale versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Held out Wednesday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: One of each in Friday's win•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Registers helper•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Puts away goal in win•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Picks up assist Tuesday•
-
Blues' Alexei Toropchenko: Two points in Saturday's win•