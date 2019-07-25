Blues' Andreas Borgman: Flipped via trade
Borgman was acquired by St. Louis from Toronto on Thursday in a swap for Jordan Schmaltz.
Borgman couldn't break out of the minors last season, instead spending the year with AHL Toronto in which he notched four goals and 13 helpers in 45 appearances. The blueliner will be hard pressed to earn a spot on the 23-man roster with his new club and figures to log another season in the AHL.
