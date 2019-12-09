Play

The Blues recalled Poganski from AHL San Antonio on Monday.

The Blues just sent Poganski to minors for cap purposes Sunday, but the 23-year-old returned to the big club and will likely serve as the 13th forward during Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres. Poganski -- a 2014 fourth-round pick -- has accrued 13 points over 22 minor-league games this year.

