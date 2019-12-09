Blues' Austin Poganski: Back with big club
The Blues recalled Poganski from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
The Blues just sent Poganski to minors for cap purposes Sunday, but the 23-year-old returned to the big club and will likely serve as the 13th forward during Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres. Poganski -- a 2014 fourth-round pick -- has accrued 13 points over 22 minor-league games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.