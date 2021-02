The Blues reassigned Poganski to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Poganski got the call in Monday's game against the Kings, dishing out three hits across 7:54 of ice time. The 25-year-old has suited up in four of the past five games for the Blues, as he's gone pointless over that span. Poganski's demotion could be a sign that Jaden Schwartz - who missed Monday's game due to a lower-body issue - could be trending toward a return.