Blues' Austin Poganski: Headed to AHL
Poganski signed an entry-level contract Sunday that will last for two seasons, and will report to AHL San Antonio.
Poganski was one of three St. Louis prospects to sign an entry-level contract, and since his deal won't kick into action until 2018-19, he'll head to the minors on an amateur tryout. Although Poganski's point production wasn't off the charts in college, he did compile 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists) in 124 games during his last three seasons, and was a captain his senior year.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...