Blues' Austin Poganski: Headed to AHL

Poganski signed an entry-level contract Sunday that will last for two seasons, and will report to AHL San Antonio.

Poganski was one of three St. Louis prospects to sign an entry-level contract, and since his deal won't kick into action until 2018-19, he'll head to the minors on an amateur tryout. Although Poganski's point production wasn't off the charts in college, he did compile 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists) in 124 games during his last three seasons, and was a captain his senior year.