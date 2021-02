Poganski was promoted from the taxi squad to play in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Poganski made his season debut Saturday, logging 8:49 of ice time and dishing out two hits. He'll stay in the lineup Monday because both Jaden Schwartz (lower body) and Sammy Blais (undisclosed) have been ruled out.