Bennett was assigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Bennett did not contribute much of anything in the six games he played while up with the big club, recording no points and a minus-2 rating. The California native's demotion could mean that one of the Blues' injured players -- specifically Patrik Berglund (shoulder) or Jay Bouwmeester (ankle) -- are closer to returns than originally thought.

