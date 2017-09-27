Play

Bennett was placed on waivers Wednesday.

You really have to feel for Bennett, who was a first-round pick of the Penguins in 2010 yet has failed to establish himself in the NHL and fulfill his potential due to a litany of injuries. The former University of Denver star signed a one-year, one-way deal with St. Louis during the offseason and all indications point to Bennett being demoted to the AHL if he's to clear waivers.

