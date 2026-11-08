Carlo's point drought reached 12 games in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

While the Blues' offense hasn't exactly been humming lately, Carlo isn't adding much to the mix overall. The 29-year-old is filling a shutdown role in the top four. He's produced a single assist with 12 shots on net, 24 hits, 23 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 17 appearances this season. Carlo has never had a 20-point campaign -- while he may improve a bit on offense, don't expect a substantial bump.