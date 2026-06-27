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Blues' Brandon Carlo: Traded on Day 2 of Entry Draft

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carlo (lower body) has been traded from Toronto to St. Louis in exchange for two 2026 third-round draft picks, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Saturday.

The picks are No. 73 and 76. Carlo is a massive, right-shot shutdown specialist who plays a safe, low-risk game that coaches adore. He's excellent on the penalty kill, but endured a lot of injury issues last season. He produced seven assists, 66 shots on goal, 98 blocked shots and 65 hits across 55 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. Carlo has one more season left on his six-year, $24.6 million contract.

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