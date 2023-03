Saad logged a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Saad sprang Kasperi Kapanen on a shorthanded breakaway to tie the game at 2-2 in the third period. In five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Saad has a goal, an assist, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. The winger is at 24 points, 93 shots and a minus-13 rating through 51 outings overall.