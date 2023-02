Saad scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Saad got the Blues on the board midway through the second period. This was his first goal since Jan. 19 -- in the five games in between, he managed just a single assist. The 30-year-old winger should benefit from playing alongside Ryan O'Reilly, who returned from a broken foot Saturday. Saad has 15 goals, 22 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 45 outings overall.