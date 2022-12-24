Saad logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Saad set up Noel Acciari's go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Later in the frame, Saad took a hooking penalty that led to the Golden Knights' equalizer. Mixed results are nothing new for the winger, who has two goals and two helpers through 12 outings in December. He's at 10 points, 49 shots and a minus-6 rating through 27 contests this season while often seeing middle-six usage.