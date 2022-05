Saad scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Saad struck against his old team, converting into an empty net on a pass from Brayden Schenn. After a quiet start to the playoffs, Saad's gotten on the scoresheet in three of the last four games. The veteran winger has two tallies, two helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight postseason outings.