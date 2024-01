Saad scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Rangers.

Saad extended the Blues' lead to 3-1 midway through the second period, burying a wrist shot on the power play. The 31-year-old winger had gone six games without a goal, tallying just one assist in that span. Overall, he's up to 10 goals, three coming on the man advantage, and 18 points through 40 games this season.