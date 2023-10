Saad fired four shots on net and finished minus-1 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

After posting 19 goals and 37 points last season, Saad is off to a slow start this year with no points, five shots on net and a minus-1 rating through three games. He's averaging 16:42 of ice time per game thus far, which is on trend with his first two seasons with the Blues. We should expect the 30-year-old to bounce back and move towards the 20-goal threshold that he's achieved six times in his career.