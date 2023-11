Saad logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Saad set up the second of Brayden Schenn's three goals in the contest. This was just the third game in which Saad's gotten on the scoresheet, though his previous two were multi-point efforts. The winger is at three goals, two helpers, 26 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 13 outings. He remains in a top-six role for now, but his poor offense could eventually see him drop to the third line.