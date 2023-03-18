Saad registered two assists in St. Louis' 5-2 victory over Washington on Friday.

Saad has 17 goals and 29 points in 57 contests this season. His scoring pace is down from 2021-22 when he finished with 24 markers and 49 points in 78 games. A big part of the decline is because Saad's recorded only two power-play points in 2022-23, which is down from 13 last season. That's despite entering Friday's action averaging more ice time with the man advantage this year (1:53) than he did in the previous campaign (1:39).