Saad scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Saad's thaw from an ice-cold start to the season continued Monday, as he now has three goals in his last three games. That accounts for all of his offense through eight contests. It should be enough to keep him in a top-six role, especially since the Blues have won each game he's scored in this year. The veteran winger has added 13 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and six hits.