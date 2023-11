Saad recorded two assists in Wednesday's 6-5 win against the Coyotes.

Saad ended up with a plus-1 rating and a shot on goal in his 13:56 of ice time across 19 shifts. The 31-year-old winger snapped a four-game scoreless skid, and it was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 4 when he had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory against the Canadiens. It was just his third multi-point performance of the season.