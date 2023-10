Saad netted two goals in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Saad ended his season-opening, three-game scoring drought with Saturday's performance. He was limited to 19 goals and 37 points in 71 contests in 2022-23, but with Saad serving on the top line and first power-play unit, the 30-year-old has an opportunity to do moderately better this year. Just don't expect elite production out of Saad -- he hasn't reached the 50-point milestone since 2016-17.