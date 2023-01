Saad scored two goals, one short-handed, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

It's the first multi-goal performance of the season for the 30-year-old winger, while the shortie was his second of the campaign. Saad's offense has become one-dimensional this season, and while he's up to 10 goals in 31 games and remains on pace for his seventh career 20-goal campaign, he's added only three assists.