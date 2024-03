Saad scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Saad was responsible for the entirety of St. Louis' offense Thursday, snapping a rebound past Nico Daws to cut the deficit to 2-1 midway through the second period. The goal was Saad's fifth in his last 11 games. Overall, the veteran winger has 18 goals and 29 points through 63 games this season.