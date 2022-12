Saad provided a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

Saad's marker came at 18:24 of the third period, and gave the Blues a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately for St. Louis, that late lead didn't hold. It was Saad's sixth goal and eighth point in 21 games this season. The 30-year-old had been limited to just an assist in his previous five contests.