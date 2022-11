Saad scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Saad's two goals this season have come in the last two games. His tally Saturday came midway through the first period, though the Blues only held that initial lead for a minute. He's added eight shots on net, six hits and a minus-2 rating in seven contests. Saad is looking more comfortable since returning from an upper-body injury, which is good news for the Blues' struggling offense.