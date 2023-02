Saad (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Saad was already expected to be sidelined against New Jersey on Thursday and will now have to spend some more time on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger was struggling offensively with just one point in his previous five contests. With Saad unavailable, Brayden Schenn figures to move into a first-line role while Jake Neighbours was recalled from the minors.