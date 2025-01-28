Saad was placed on waivers Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Saad will report to AHL Springfield if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire. The left-shot winger has one year remaining on the five-year, $22.5 million contract that he signed with the Blues in July of 2021. Saad's $4.5 million cap hit is a major factor -- most NHL clubs will not be able to take on that kind of money at this point in the season. The 32-year-old has amassed 260 goals and 515 points across 906 career NHL appearances.