Saad (upper body) is participating in a full practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Saad has missed the last six games after getting injured against the Oilers on Oct. 22. He is practicing on the top line with Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev. Saad was pointless in his first three games of the season. Saad could return Monday in Boston as the Blues do not play this weekend.