Saad provided a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Saad earned his second straight multi-point contest. He's also on a three-game point streak with two goals and five points in that span. Overall in 2022-23, Saad has 19 goals and 34 points in 64 appearances. The 30-year-old is expected to fall short of the 49 points he recorded in 2021-22, but he could still reach the 20-goal milestone for the fourth time in his last five campaigns.