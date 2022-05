Saad scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Saad tied the game at 2-2 with his goal 15:28 into the second period. This was his first point since an assist in Game 1. The 29-year-old winger hasn't been very involved on offense, adding only 10 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through five playoff contests despite playing in a top-six role.