Saad supplied a goal in a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Saad's marker came midway in the third period to narrow the Coyotes' lead to 3-1, but St. Louis wasn't able to get anything else by goaltender Joel Hofer. Saad is red hot, recording at least a point in five of his last six outings, giving him two goals and four assists over that span. Through 23 appearances this year, the 31-year-old has five goals and 11 points.