Saad scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Saad got St. Louis on the board midway through the first period, beating Pheonix Copley from the slot with one second left on a Blues' power play. The goal was Saad's first since March 11, a span of eight games. The veteran winger is up to 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) through 62 games this season.