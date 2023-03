Saad scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Saad tied the game 2-2 midway through the second period, beating Martin Jones with a wrist shot after turning a long feed from Nick Leddy into a partial breakaway. The goal is Saad's first point in three games since he returned from a four-game IR stint. The veteran winger is up to 16 goals and seven assists through 49 games this season.