Saad scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Saad extended the Blues' lead to 3-0 midway through the second period, one-timing an impressive cross-ice feed from Nick Leddy. The 31-year-old Saad now has goals in back-to-back games after he was held without a point in his previous four contests. Overall, he's up to seven goals and 13 points through 29 games this season in a top-six role.