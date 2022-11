Saad (upper body) is expected to suit up versus Boston on Monday.

Saad is poised to link up with the first line, alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev, in addition to slotting into the No. 1 power-play unit. The 30-year-old Saad went pointless in his first three games before sustaining his upper-body injury but should still be capable of reaching both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds this season, marks he achieved last season.