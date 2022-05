Saad notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Saad helped out on Tyler Bozak's second-period tally. In six playoff contests, Saad has a goal, two assists, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. His 13:08 of ice time Thursday was his lowest in any game in the first round, which suggests he may continue to see bottom-six usage as the Blues face his former team, the Avalanche, in the second round.