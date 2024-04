Saad garnered an assist in Sunday's 4-1 victory against the Kraken.

Saad is still stuck in a five-game goal drought dating back to April 4 versus Nashville. During that stretch, the 31-year-old winger has generated two helpers, nine shots and one block. The Pittsburgh native has just one game remaining this season and won't be setting any new career highs, though he did get back over the 40-point threshold after missing that mark last year.