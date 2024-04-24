Saad posted 26 goals and 16 assists across 82 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

In his third season with St. Louis, Saad posted his second-best season with 26 goals, which was his most since posting 31 goals during the 2015-16 season with the Blue Jackets. The 31-year-old handled a middle-six role with the Blues this year along with consistent power-play time, and he'll carry similar duties next season. Saad has two years left on his contract, which carries a manageable $4.5 million yearly cap hit.